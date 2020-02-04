Americans on coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to arrive at Travis Air Force Base, report says

A plane carrying Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, is reportedly expected to land at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Another flight is headed to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, according to CNN.

The news outlet said about 550 passengers will be on the two flights from Wuhan.

The flight bound for Travis Air Force Base is supposed to arrive sometime Wednesday.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services approved four military bases to house coronavirus evacuees: the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Carson, Colorado; Travis Air Force Base, California; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

Nearly 200 Americans arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside on Friday and are being quarantined at the base.

None of them housed there have shown signs of illness, but it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to get sick.

Passengers returning from China's central province are subject to a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days.