Amid pandemic, UC Berkeley livestreams virtual graduation with live speakers for class of 2020

It was a graduation unlike any other in history.

All over the country, and right here in the Bay Area, students experienced a different kind of graduation, one separated from students and friends.

At UC Berkeley, students used creativity and technology to adapt to a new kind of commencement.

Students created what may be the first-ever live video game-like commencement ceremony.

Using the gaming platform Minecraft, students at UC Berkeley recreated much of the campus, including Memorial stadium where the ceremony would have taken place.

They live-streamed a virtual graduation, which included real-life speakers.

“I kind of like the idea that they try to be different from everybody else just having a regular zoom type meeting of graduation. I just thought it was very Berkeley of everyone to do it,” said graduate Danica Bailey.

“I felt like that was really, a special moment I think making the best out of this situation for us, kind of makes us feel a bit more special,” said graduate Nelsi Raquel Lemus AlvArado.

Since it is virtually impossible to recreate the emotional experience of graduation through bits and bytes, many students took to campus to get a tactile experience of the place they’re leaving behind.

Many students donning graduation gear snapped photos preserving real memories of graduation day.

“To try to get that sense of normalcy, take pictures and celebrate even though we're still in quarantine,” said graduate Matt Kahn.

“I think it made a more impactful difference just the fact that being out of school I've been after four years and getting to see the sights again was important for me to be able to be here,” said Alvarado.

Students who have been socially and physically distanced from their peers met friends on campus, people they’ve only recently seen through a glass screen.

“Honestly, I've just been keeping in touch with my friends. We FaceTime every day, just talk about all the memories we've had so far here. And just kind of like reminisce, like wow,” said Bailey.

Bittersweet was how most summed up the last leg of their college journey.

They are leaving campus with friends, degrees, and an unknown future filled with opportunity.

And at least one graduate is leaving with a life lesson, not something taught by a professor, but a pandemic.

“I'd say most importantly just to cherish the time you have regardless you never know when anything can quickly come to an end, so that's really the main thing I have taken out of this,” said Kahn.