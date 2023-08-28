Another racehorse dies days before Golden Gate Fields' final season, animal activists say

article

A ninth horse died just two days before the final horse racing season at Berkeley's Golden Gate Fields, an animal rights group says.

A representative with Stop Blood Sports – a group that calls for the end to animal gambling in California, said the horse named, I'll Do It For You, a six-year-old mare, was killed last week on Thursday in an undisclosed stable accident. This is the ninth horse to die at the racetrack this year.

Golden Gate Fields final season kicked off over the weekend and goes through October.

The closure of Golden Gate Fields was announced last month, to the applause of animal rights activists. Stronarch Group, which owns the racetrack, said they would discontinue horse racing at the end of the year. However, the group said they would double down on their racing activities in Southern California. The closure leaves Northern California without a major racetrack.

KTVU reached out to the racetrack and Stronarch Group for comment about this story but did not hear back.

Golden Gate Fields has come under fire in recent years for the number of horse deaths they've seen. According to Stop Blood Sports, Golden Gate Fields is in the top five deadliest racetracks in the nation and the second deadliest in the state.

"Unfortunately for this horse, Golden Gate Fields didn’t close soon enough," said Stop Blood Sports' Samantha Faye. "Golden Gate Fields will kill more horses up to their very final race. It is the nature of the industry."

Some area residents have said the racetrack shouldn't be allowed to have a final season. "Berkeley [residents] made it clear we don't want them here, and they've gone and proved our point again," said Diana Navon, lifetime Berkeley resident. "I want them to just pack up and go."

