'Stop the AI Race' rally outside Dreamforce in San Francisco

The Brief Protesters in San Francisco are gathering Thursday morning to express their disapproval of artificial intelligence during the final day of the Dreamforce conference. Group members are calling on local and tech industry leaders to slow down the progression of AI, pointing to concerns over unprovoked hacking and warning statements previously issued by heads of major AI companies. Participants plan to rally in front of major AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, before marching to San Francisco City Hall to speak directly to local lawmakers.



Protesters in San Francisco are gathering Thursday morning to express their disapproval of artificial intelligence during the final day of the Dreamforce conference.

Pause in rapid development of AI

What they're saying:

While the conference highlights how AI can improve work and daily life, activists from the Bay Area and beyond are calling for a pause in the rapid development of the technology.

Organizers spent Wednesday afternoon creating signs and coordinating their movement, dubbed the "Stop the AI Race" demonstration.

Unprovoked hacking

Why you should care:

Protesters created "Stop the AI Race" signs ahead of a rally on Sept. 17, 2026

Group members are calling on local and tech industry leaders to slow down the progression of AI, pointing to concerns over unprovoked hacking and warning statements previously issued by heads of major AI companies.

"We're thankfully seeing some pushes from politicians and the labs CEOs themselves towards reining in this technology, but we need a groundswell of public support to make that happen, so we hope to see many people out there tomorrow," said Max Blair, an organizer of the demonstration.

March in front of AI companies

What you can do:

Participants plan to rally in front of major AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, before marching to San Francisco City Hall to speak directly to local lawmakers.

The first demonstration is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., as the Dreamforce conference prepares to wrap up Thursday afternoon.

Protesters create "Stop the AI Race" signs. Sept. 16, 2026

A 'Stop the AI Race' rally is planned for Sept. 17, 2026 outside the Dreamforce convention in San Francisco.