Anti-white graffiti found in Palo Alto park bathroom

Palo Alto police are investigating a vandalism case as a hate crime, as an unknown suspect used a marker to write racial epithets against white people inside a bathroom.

Police were called out to El Camino Park on Friday at about 7:40 p.m. after a passerby told police that he had observed racial slurs written on the walls inside a park restroom.



Officers found black marker written in several areas on the bathroom, including on the stalls and walls that included racial epithets directed at white people.

Police did not describe what the words said.

There is no suspect information at this time, nor is there any known connection between this case and a hate crime vandalism against African Americans reported at Heritage Park on March 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984