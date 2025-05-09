3 women injured after fire pit explosion at Antioch barbecue

A backyard barbecue in Antioch ended in tragedy Thursday night after a propane fire pit exploded, sending three women to the hospital.

Family get together

What we know:

Relatives said the gathering on Silveria Way was held following a funeral for a family member. The explosion occurred around 9 p.m.

"It just blew up. I don’t know what happened," said Beverly McIntosh, whose daughter hosted the barbecue.

McIntosh said the explosion happened as her daughter was lighting the fire pit.

"She didn't get a chance to pour anything on it. When she sat down, she lit it, and when she sat down, it blew up," McIntosh said.

Surveillance video from neighbors captured a large emergency response from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, along with ambulance crews and police.

Burn injuries

What they're saying:

Two of the victims, ages 30 and 35, were airlifted to the burn unit at UC Davis Medical Center. The third was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

"We have transported three patients, one to John Muir Walnut Creek, and two to UC Davis with moderate burns to their bodies," said Battalion Chief Bob Atlas of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

McIntosh said her daughter is recovering but shaken.

"My daughter, she's kind of depressed, but she's holding in there" she said. "I was devastated when it happened, and they wouldn't let me get ner her, so that made it even worse."

On Friday, McIntosh and another daughter drove to the hospital to check on their loved one.