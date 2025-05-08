3 injured with severe burns after Antioch fire pit explosion

Three people were hospitalized with severe burns after an explosion in an outdoor fire pit on Thursday night in Antioch, fire officials said.

Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a home on Silveria Way, where they found four people with burns, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Prevention District.

Of those, three suffered second- and third-degree burns, and they were taken to area hospitals, said Fire Prevention Capt. Joe Ottolini.

Information about what caused the explosion wasn't immediately available.