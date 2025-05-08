Expand / Collapse search

3 injured with severe burns after Antioch fire pit explosion

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published  May 8, 2025 11:07pm PDT
Bay City News

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three people were hospitalized with severe burns after an explosion in an outdoor fire pit on Thursday night in Antioch, fire officials said.

Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a home on Silveria Way, where they found four people with burns, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Prevention District.

Of those, three suffered second- and third-degree burns, and they were taken to area hospitals, said Fire Prevention Capt. Joe Ottolini.

Information about what caused the explosion wasn't immediately available.

