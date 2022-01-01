Antioch girl arrives a minute into 2022

article

(BCN) – The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2022 appears to be a girl who entered the world in the seconds after the stroke of midnight in Antioch.

She was born at 12:01 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente's Antioch Medical Center, according to a Kaiser spokesperson.

There were several other babies born in the region during the first hour of 2022, including the following:

- At 12:20 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente's Santa Clara Medical Center, a boy to a San Jose family;

- At 12:32 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente's San Leandro Medical Center;

- At 12:39 a.m., at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, a girl to a San Jose family; and

- At 12:45 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente's Santa Rosa Medical Center;

Just outside the first hour of 2022, a boy was born at 1:14 a.m. at Alameda Health System's Highland Hospital to an Oakland family.

