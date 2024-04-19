Oakland Public Library's Main Branch to close for 6 months for 'critical repairs'

If you're a regular at the Oakland Public Library, take note, the Main Branch is about to undergo extensive renovations.

Starting May 27, the downtown library at 125 14th Street is shutting its doors until at least November for "critical repairs".

According to the library's website, the scheduled repairs include the installation of a new roof, skylight repair, electrical system upgrades, the installation of a new boiler control system, a new heating and cooling system in the auditorium, and improvements to lighting, flooring and ceilings throughout the building.

"I hope that they make it better," said Panama Vance, one of the younger patrons at the main branch on Friday. "Sometimes it helps just to close things out for a little bit, just to help it grow and make it better than it was before."

The library is planning to fund the project through a variety of sources, including $4.2 million from The California State Library's Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program.

"My thoughts, it is necessary," said library patron Bryon Compton. "I’m 60, and I’ve been coming here since I was like 4, and it’s about time we’ve been doing some renovations."

In a statement posted to the library's website, library director Jamie Turbak said, "The Main Library is the hub for services and activities to the public as well as administrative operations for OPL. There is never a good time to close. However, these infrastructure upgrades underscore the critical need to invest in the future of the Main Library and are long overdue. While the Main Library is closed, I invite our patrons to visit one of our other branches and this summer participate in our robust summer programming for children, teens and adults."