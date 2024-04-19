SF's 4/20 celebration is a bust, but have you heard about 'Bicycle Day'?

Although there are no official activities planned for 4/20 in San Francisco, the city is preparing nonetheless.

Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park, the field that usually hosts the celebration, will see a different kind of celebration this year. While there will be no formal activities surrounding 4/20 day, plans are underway to make sure that the day is safe for anyone who turns out for cannabis.

In years past, the meadow had been a flurry of activity, preparing for 4/20 cannabis celebrations, but this year the meadow is quiet and the organized event has been called off.

Instead, the city's Recreation and Parks Department is planning on hosting a family-friendly kickball and volleyball event here on Saturday. Rec and Parks said they have been working with emergency responders to make sure that if 4/20 celebrants come to the park to party the city will be ready.

"We've been coordinating with police, fire and other city agencies," said Daniel Montes from SF Rec and Parks. "So, we will have extra staff on hand that day. Also, we will have extra porta-potties, I think more than 10 in the immediate Robin Williams Meadow area."

While April 20th is well known for cannabis celebrations, less well known is April 19th, known as ‘Bicycle Day’, to mark the anniversary of the first time someone ingested LSD.

That scientist rode his bike home on April 19th, 1943, after ingesting the hallucinogen, and now the day is remembered by cyclists getting together, taking LSD and then taking a trip on their bikes.

"So, every year on this day, people all over the world get together and organize commemorative ‘Bicycle Day’ bicycle parades," said Bicycle Day celebrant Liana Sanananda Gillooly.

Gillooly refers to this as the high holy days, with 4/19 and 4/20 and Earth Day happening back to back and shortly following each other. She says despite the fact that there is no organized 4/20 celebration planned, she has little doubt that a less formal event will draw a different kind of crowd.

"I think that the massive event with all the sponsorship and fences has maybe been a turn-off for some people who like the more grassroots feeling," said Gillooly. "Get together with your friends and be in nature."

Pastor David Hodges founded the Church of Ambrosia, adopting the use of cannabis and mushrooms as part of their faith.

He's concerned the city has only provided 10 portable toilets in Robin Williams Meadow, so he's taken steps working with nearby merchants associations to bring water and enough portable toilets for the crowds that may show up despite there not being an official event.

"The concern is, because this has not been planned, we're doing everything last minute that we can," said Hodges. "We just want to be sure that nobody gets hurt, and that it's as safe as possible."

The pastor said he felt like he had little choice but to make sure anyone choosing to celebrate 4/20 could do it in a safe and sanitary manner. But, he said, the fact that he's preparing for people to come out shouldn't be misinterpreted as an open invitation. "We're hoping nobody shows up," said Hodges. "Our best case scenario is that we're just out there by ourselves and we brought a bunch of water, and we don't use it all."

San Francisco police released a statement on Friday saying they will have increased staffing and are prepared for events surrounding the 4/20 celebrations. The city also said it will have DUI patrols looking for any impaired drivers.

