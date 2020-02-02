Antioch high school student dies following Friday's shooting

article

Grief counselors will be on hand at Antioch's Deer Valley High School on Monday after a student has died from their wounds following a Friday-night shooting.

School officials confirmed Sunday that the 16-year-old male student who was shot three times in the school's parking lot, following a basketball game, passed away from their injuries.

Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello and Deer Valley Principal Bukky Oyebade issued a note on the school district's Facebook page.

The statement said in part: "We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth."

The student who was killed has not been identified.

Antioch police are investigating the shooting that apparently began when a fight in the parking lot broke out.