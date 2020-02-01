Antioch police investigating shooting at Deer Valley High School

article

Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the parking lot of Deer Valley High School.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded Friday at 8:44 p.m. to the high school at 4700 Lone Tree Way on a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

Police said a 16-year-old male suffering from three gunshot wounds was located in the north parking lot.

The victim, a current student at the high school, was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred just after a basketball game between Deer Valley High School and Antioch High School.

Police said people were exiting the high school gym when a large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot, and shots were fired.