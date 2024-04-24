Antioch high schooler overdoses on fentanyl

article

A student at Deer Valley High School in Antioch overdosed on fentanyl and had to be administered Narcan before being taken to a local hospital.

The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The unidentified student was under the influence of fentanyl and was "immediately revived" after the school nurse administered Narcan, according to school officials.

The student was able to recover and expected to return to school on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the year, the Antioch Unified School District trained administrators and staff on how to use Narcan and made sure each school had Narcan available.

"Our district took steps at the beginning of the year to train site administrators and other staff on administering Narcan," said Lindsay Lopez Wisely, director of educational services, secondary support of the AUSD.

"We are thankful that our training and preparedness were able to keep this student safe…Please take a moment to have a conversation with your student regarding the usage of controlled substances," said Veronica McLennan, the high school's principal.

At least 144 units were ordered for the district and placed at various schools.

