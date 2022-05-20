Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe hit with 2 DUI charges

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was charged by the district attorney's office with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from an incident in March.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Friday it made the decision to charge Thorpe with the two counts of DUI after a referrel from the California Highway Patrol.

The case was submitted to the Superior Court of Contra Costa County and a notice to appear will be sent.

Thorpe was stopped and cited on Mar. 23 by a California Highway Patrol along Interstate 680 in Pleasant Hill.

Thorpe issued a public apology not long after the incident saying, "I am deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment, and I hope that you can forgive me."

Thorpe said he had been having dinner with a friend prior to the citation.