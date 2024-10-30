Antioch police recover more than 90 stolen cars

Antioch police say they're trying to fight back against a growing trend of vehicle thefts in the city.

The police department says it recovered more than 90 stolen cars in less than three weeks and has arrested multiple car thieves.

City crime data shows car theft appears to be on the rise over the last few years in Antioch.

So far in 2024, there have been nearly 1,400 reports of motor vehicle theft compared to about 1,000 last year and only 500 the year before that.





