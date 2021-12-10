Antioch standoff ends in flames, suspected shooter shot and killed by police after lengthy lockdown

A police standoff ended violently after a shelter-in-place order was issued Friday for an Antioch community due to a suspected active shooter. Police say the suspected shooter, described as a man in his mid-30s, was shot and killed by police.

A social media account for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office community warning system gave the "all clear" after the roughly seven-hour ordeal. Police offered new details on the incident at an evening news conference.

Residents in the area of James Donlon Boulevard and Hummingbird Drive were asked to stay inside and lock all windows and doors around 2 p.m. Officer Darryl Saffold with Antioch police said officers received calls of shots fired shortly after 1 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene and said they confirmed a person with a rifle shooting at vehicles and homes and that the shooter took down a police drone that was surveilling the area. There were no reported bystander injuries. Some residents had to be evacuated.

The situation remained active into the evening. Antioch police tweeted at around 5 p.m. for media to refrain from broadcasting tactical positioning of their officers.

"Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," according to an alert from the Contra Costa County warning system.

At least one area resident, who did not give his name, said he thought he heard fireworks at first, sheltered-in-place, and then realized it was gunfire. He headed to the library when he heard a lull in activity.

A photojournalist captured on video several police officers arriving in tactical uniforms, heavily armed and with K9 units. An armored ‘rescue vehicle’ was also at the scene. Police confirmed their SWAT unit and crisis negotiation team were at the scene attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

After several hours of attempting to make contact via text and phone calls that went unanswered, Officer Saffold said just after 7 p.m., the suspect repeatedly fired shots from inside the house he had been holed up in, at officers and at other residents.

Police believe the home was that of the suspect, but that information was not confirmed. It was not immediately known if anyone else lived inside the house. Around this time, smoke and flames were seen coming from the home. Police said the suspect set the garage on fire and that the house soon became engulfed in flames. The suspect exited his house, police said and was approached by officers.

Officer Saffold said the suspect was then shot by officers, medical aid was rendered and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe anyone else was inside the house. There was no known motive for the suspect's actions.

A preliminary investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now underway and involves the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the district attorney. Any officers who opened fire will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation per standard protocol.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this report.