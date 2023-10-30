City of Antioch will offer grants to help improve small businesses

Antioch is offering new funding to support small business owners in the city, Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced on Monday.

Thorpe plans to host his second "Merchant Safety Round Table" on Monday to help come up with solutions for business owners in the city. Thorpe spoke at a press conference at Veer da Dhaba Restaurant in Southwest Antioch to share more.

The mayor listed inflation, challenges around homelessness and violent crime as issues that have grown to impact the community of Antioch and its commercial areas. He hopes that a new $500,000 investment will help small business owners in Antioch who have struggled with challenges due to the economic climate.

Thorpe joined KTVU to discuss more details about the state of the city and the new grant opportunity.

"We're specifically targeting specific census tracks that see high crime in our community, and we're reinvesting in some of those businesses, particularly towards facade improvement," he said. "We're all familiar with the old ‘broken-window theory,’ and if we leave some of these old businesses the way they are, some of these old merchants, without the economic investment that they need, they are going to continue to be targets of crime," Thorpe told KTVU.

The grants are expected to range from $5,000 to $20,000 per business. For more information or details about grant requirements, please visit the City of Antioch grants website.

"We are looking at working with our local merchants to figure out what security measures they can take, particularly as we get closer to the holiday season when people just seem to get even more desperate," Thorpe said.

As for when businesses will see the cash, city leaders are hoping it can be within the next few months.

"We'd love to do it within 90 days, we'll see," Bret Sweet, Economic Development Manager for the City of Antioch said.

This announcement comes as the City of Antioch is navigating a shortage of police officers. Antioch has the capacity to support 115 police officers, but at this time, only 87 officers are on the payroll. Of those 87, more than 40 officers are currently on paid administrative leave, including some who are under investigation due to racist text messages reportedly sent by members of the force.

Thorpe also discussed the troublesome sideshow problem that appears to be growing in the city. A sideshow sparked a brush fire sparked next to the roadway near Deer Valley Road and Lone Tree Way on Sunday.

"The large-scale sideshows we have been experiencing the last few months is a direct result of all these officers being placed on administrative leave because it impacted, directly, our traffic division," Thorpe told KTVU.

He shared that the investigations team in Antioch was also hit hard by the scandal. Thorpe fears that Antioch citizens' ability to report crime has been heavily impacted by the internal investigation.

"It determines whether or not people seek justice," he said.