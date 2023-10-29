Chaotic night in Contra Costa County with sideshows, crash, fires

Sideshows led to fires and a crash Saturday night in Contra Costa County, officials said.

Contra Costa County fire crews responded to a brush fire at Deer Valley Road and Lone Tree Way in Antioch shortly after 12 a.m., and found a sideshow underway.

Video from the scene shows fireworks being set off as cars screeched in circles in the intersection.

Authorities said two cars were involved in the sideshow and they crashed before police broke up the crowd.

Confire reported another sideshow in Brentwood near Marsh Creek Road and Vineyards about two hours later caused another fire.

That fire burned four acres and took more than an hour to contain.