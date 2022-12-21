Antonio Brown: Charges for domestic violence being dropped against former Buccaneer

Charges of domestic battery against former Buccaneer Antonio Brown are being dropped, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

In joint filings from Brown and his ex-fiancee, Chelsie Marie Kyriss, who is the mother of Browns' five children, the pair requested law enforcement not pursue charges against the former Bucs wide receiver. Rather, the parties asked they be allowed to resolve their differences in private, citing Bible verses from the chapters of Leviticus, Matthew and James, as well as court cases involving police perjury.

The state attorney's office did not resist. In a new filing, the office said the charges were dismissed and "prosecution is terminated."

"The defendant need not appear for any further proceedings in this matter," the document said.

It's been almost a month since the incident that led to Brown being charged, but he was never arrested. On December 2, TPD said it was monitoring his home trying to serve an arrest warrant the day before.

Police said they went to his South Tampa home the afternoon of Dec. 1, but Brown refused to come out and officers took no further action.

A legal expert told FOX 13 that it's not uncommon for police to leave after trying to serve a warrant if they don't want the situation to escalate, can't physically see the subject in the home, or are negotiating a surrender behind the scenes.

In the request to drop charges against Brown, Kyriss said she is a foreign national and "hereby drop and dismiss all charge against Antonio Tavaris Brown with prejudice."

A separate filing by Brown and Kyriss accuses the two officers with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office child protective services of "unconstitutional" contact with their children.

The filing says CPS officers spoke to several of the pair's children, without their knowledge or consent, at the children's schools and daycare on Dec. 7.

The former couple says in their filing that CPS violated his children's civil liberties, among other claims.

FOX 13 is requesting comment from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office regarding the claims.

The Tampa Police Department said in a statement that it "stands firmly in its decision to thoroughly investigate this case," outlining the steps investigators took to assist Kyriss as a victim of alleged abuse. Those steps included applying for a temporary risk protection order "due to comments she made regarding Mr. Brown's mental state and his possession of guns," police said, noting that the risk protection order was later denied by a judge. Officers also offered Kyriss the services of the Spring of Tampa Bay, a shelter for domestic violence victims, but said she refused.

Tampa police said the agency "continues to encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to seek help by calling law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for immediate assistance." Local victims can also find help from the Spring of Tampa Bay by calling or texting their 24-hour crisis hotline at 813-247-SAFE (7233).

