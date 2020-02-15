Applicants wanted for Santa Clara County juvenile justice commission

article

The Santa Clara County Superior Court is seeking people to serve on the county's Juvenile Justice Commission, a volunteer panel with oversight responsibilities for the juvenile justice system.

Among the commission's roles is inspecting juvenile facilities, holding hearings on county juvenile law matters, and advocating for youth services, according to the county.

Commissioners must reside in the county and be able to attend meetings on the first Tuesday of every month from noon to 3 p.m. in San Jose, along with other requirements that take about eight hours per week for two- or four-year terms.

There are up to 15 members on the commission, with two youth commissioners who must be between 14 and 21 years old. Adult commissioners must be 18 or older, according to the county.

"The Juvenile Justice Commission plays an important oversight function for Santa Clara County for our children, youth and families," Presiding Judge Deborah Ryan said in a news release.

More information on the commission, as well as application forms, can be found online here. Interested persons can also send an email with any questions, or to speak to a current commissioner.