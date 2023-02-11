Archbishop of Philadelphia makes friendly wager with Kansas City bishop for Super Bowl LVII

article

It seems Super Bowl LVII is getting just about everyone to chance some friendly bets - including the Catholic Church!

Archbishop Nelson J. Perez of Philadelphia threw his support behind the Philadelphia Eagles placing a wager with Bishop James V. Johnston of Kansas City.

With an Eagles win, Bishop Johnson will make a $500 donation to the Catholic Charities Appeal, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s largest annual fundraising initiative.

If the Chiefs should win, Archbishop Perez will donate $500 to to Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph, which provides social service care to individuals and families.

While Sunday may be for the birds in many Eagles households, the Catholic Church is keeping Super Bowl Sunday charitable no matter the outcome.