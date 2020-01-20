George Kittle surprises family of fallen soldier with tickets to Super Bowl LIV
Mike Teselle reports.
49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team
A charismatic quarterback in his third season in San Francisco emerging as a leader and a face of the franchise.
49ers' George Kittle gives away Super Bowl tickets
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wanted to do something special for the family of a soldier killed in the line of duty.
49ers commission ‘Faithful’ mural by Illuminaries
The mural started as a sketch with chalk. After crates of spray paint, outdoor exterior paint and rollers, it developed into a piece of art some 15 feet tall and 45 feet wide.
Meet the group of friends who have attended every Super Bowl game
Imagine going to every Super Bowl game ever played. Well, one group of friends has done just that.
NFL says no tailgating for Super Bowl 54 in Miami; fans erupt on social media
The National Football League said tailgating is not allowed at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.
49ers brace for Super Bowl LIV against Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers talk about what lies ahead in the Super Bowl LIV matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
What time is the Super Bowl?
All eyes will turn to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2 for Super Bowl LIV.
San Jose businesses prep for Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is now 11 days away and planning is underway for the official watch parties in the Bay Area.
49ers ‘Super fan’ of 70 years sticks with his team, awaits Super Bowl Sunday
We found the 49ers 'Super fan' who has stuck by his team for 70 years.
Planters kills off Mr. Peanut in Super Bowl pregame ad
One of America's biggest snack brands, Planters, killed its famed mascot Mr. Peanut. The old-fashioned gentleman met his fate during a pre-game Super Bowl ad.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reflects on blown Super Bowl
Kyle Shanahan’s play calls from his first trip to the Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator have been heavily scrutinized.
Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give everyone in the U.S. and Canada free wings.
49ers fans traveling to Super Bowl will pay a pretty penny
Ticket broker StubHub says ticket prices jumped 365% Sunday after the opponents were set, compared to a 92% spike when the New England Patriots match up was set with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
NFC Championship gear draws 49ers Faithful from far and near
About 40 people were waiting in line just to get into the team store at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Monday to buy NFC Championship gear.
Green Bay police chief dons 49ers' jersey to make good on friendly wager
In a Twitter post Monday at 12:53 p.m., Smith, who was San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott's partner when they worked at the Los Angeles Police Department, can be seen donning the jersey.
49ers impressive turnaround leads to Super Bowl appearance
The team that was so bad a year ago that the coaching staff got rewarded with a week coaching the Senior Bowl in Alabama is now playing for the championship in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Happy fans pour into 49ers team store for new NFC Championship gear
Maureen Naylor reports from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.