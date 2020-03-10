Archdiocese of San Francisco schools closing after student diagnosed with coronavirus

article

The Archdiocese of San Francisco is closing all of its schools after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Department of Catholic Schools.

The San Francisco Public Health Department confirmed on Sunday that a student had been diagnosed with the virus.

As a result, the Ardocicese of San Francisco is temporarily shutting down all its locations in San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo from March 12 until the 25th.

School officials said additional diagnoses of COVID-19 are likely across its campuses.

The closure includes any planned school events such as fundraisers, community events as well as field trips.

All course material can be accessed through the Archdiocesan learning protocol which has been distributed to all Archdiocese of San Francisco schools.

A statement from Superintendent of Schools, Pamela Lyons read in part, "I understand the hardship this may cause for families. We made this decision out of maximum consideration for the health and safety of our children and school community members."