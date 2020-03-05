Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus

CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENTS (most recent first):

- School of the Epiphany in San Francisco. Extended family member tested positive. Closed March 8. Reopens March 10.

- ICA Cristo Rey in San Francisco. Staff member tested positive. Closed March 8. Reopens Thursday, March 19.

- Elk Grove Unified School District (Sacramento County). Family member of student tested positive. Closed March 7. Reopens March 16.

- Black Pine Circle, a private school in Berkeley, shutting down for two days to do a deep clearning after a family traveled internationally. Closed March 5 and 6. Reopens March 9.

- Presidio Hill School in San Francisco. Unconfirmed case within the community. Closed March 5. Reopens March 6.

- Lowell High School in San Francisco. A relative of a student tested positive. Closed March 5. Reopening possibly Tuesday, March 10.

- Action Day Primary Plus Moorpark preschool. A teacher tested positive. Closed March 5. Reopens March 9.

- Aspire Monarch Academy in Oakland. A staff member was potentially exposed. Closed March 5. Reopens March 9.

- Menlo School in Atherton. A staff member had contact with a confirmed case. Closed March 4. Reopens March 9.

Have information about a school closure that's not on this list? Let us know.

