Weight loss drugs rising in popularity: But are they dangerous?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the side effects of weight-loss drugs that include claims of hair loss and suicidal thoughts. These drugs are skyrocketing in demand, popularity, and price.

Weight loss drugs that have hormones in them had their origin in diabetes and pre-diabetes treatment. Advertisements prominently mentioned using them could shave some pounds off; an attraction for people who just can't seem to lose weight.

While some of them, such as Wegovy, have been approved for weight loss, many others have been prescribed off-label to do the same. However, the FDA wants to know if and the extent of reported hair loss, breathing problems, depression, and suicidal thoughts might require regulations.

These drugs have been shown to increase the body's ability to produce insulin, reduce appetite, and slow down how fast one's stomach empties; essentially tricking the body and brain into feeling more full, longer.

"The post-marketing surveillance is very important in understanding drug safety and it comforts me that someone is looking out for the patient," said USC professor and endocrinologist Dr. Anne Peters if she sees any real danger. "When drugs are studied, they're not studied in that many people, only several thousand. When hundreds of thousands of people start using drugs, you're gonna find all these side effects we didn't know."

So finding some side effects is not unusual. The question is, are they meaningful? Example: hair loss on or off these drugs.

"I've seen hair loss repeatedly with people who lose weight. That just seems to be an effect or side effect of weight loss. Whether these drugs independently cause hair loss, that is in addition to the hair loss you might see with weight loss, is another question," said Dr. Peters.

Another example: Depression might be a byproduct of drugs' impact on the body and brain that causes patients to eat, drink or smoke less.

"If you take away these pleasures, maybe you're taking away some joy and maybe people who are prone to depression might become more depressed. I don’t know. But, I do know that patients who felt more depressed are more anxious on these agents and I’ve stopped them and they feel better," said Peters.

In other words, since all drugs have some side effects on some people, are these proven diabetic treatments worth it?

"It's always a balance with health between too much of an effect, versus side effects, versus benefit," said Peters.

That will be a big part of the FDA's investigation.