Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home after making violent threats

A man armed with a knife and a gun was arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources confirm to FOX News.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The man’s name is being withheld at this time, but FOX 5 has been told he is in his 20s and he was arrested around 1:50 a.m. He did not get to the Kavanaugh home.

FOX 5 has also been told the suspect is from California. The suspect was carrying a gun and a knife when arrested and had made violent threats against Justice Kavanaugh.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District. U.S. Marshals and Montgomery County PD are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.