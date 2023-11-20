Armed robbery suspect shot by Vallejo police after chase

An armed robbery suspect was shot by police in Vallejo on Monday after he allegedly led officers on a chase before crashing, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 11:43 a.m. in the 3400 block of Sonoma Boulevard, according to the Vallejo Police Department. A source told KTVU the suspect allegedly robbed a Seafood City supermarket, before fleeing the scene in a car.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle in the area and a short chase ensued. The suspect ended up crashing their vehicle at the intersection of Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard after colliding with an innocent driver.

The suspect got out of the car and attempted to run away.

At some point, an officer discharged their weapon. Authorities have not said what led to the officer discharging their firearm.

The suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound that appears to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The precise location of the shooting also remains unclear, but authorities closed off multiple streets, including nearby Indiana Street, between Sutter Street and Sonoma Boulevard, which was cordoned off by Vallejo and American Canyon police.

A handgun was also recovered.

Francisco Leyva owns an auto shop nearby and heard the shooting.

"They get out of the car, I believe two guys and one lady, and then they start running away from the car, and then they hid in a building over there," Leyva told KTVU. "But there were so many cops behind them, so they started shooting."