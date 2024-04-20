RV fire extinguished after spreading to Oakland cannabis cultivation business

Oakland firefighters extinguished an RV fire that spread to a commercial cannabis cultivation business on Saturday morning.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the fire at 40th Avenue and San Leandro Street, in Oakland, at about 4:45 a.m., according to Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt.

The cause of the RV fire is under investigation, Hunt said.

The structure fire was brought under control at 6:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco firefighter dies unexpectedly