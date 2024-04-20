Expand / Collapse search

RV fire extinguished after spreading to Oakland cannabis cultivation business

By Thomas Hughes
Published  April 20, 2024 6:31pm PDT
Oakland
Bay City News

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters extinguished an RV fire that spread to a commercial cannabis cultivation business on Saturday morning.   

More than 60 firefighters responded to the fire at 40th Avenue and San Leandro Street, in Oakland, at about 4:45 a.m., according to Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt.   

The cause of the RV fire is under investigation, Hunt said.   

The structure fire was brought under control at 6:05 a.m.   

No injuries were reported.  

