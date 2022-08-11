Armed suspect at FBI Cincinnati office launches Ohio police chase, shots fired during standoff

A possible threat at an FBI field office in Ohio sent police on a chase after an unknown suspect, who remains at large, Thursday morning, according to a source and local reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to Interstate 71 in an attempt to locate an armed suspect who fled from the FBI Cincinnati Field Office .

At approximately 9 a.m., an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati, according to tweet from FBI Cincinnati's account.

Unconfirmed information shared internally among agents suggested the suspect possibly brandished a nail gun and an AR-15 style rifle, the source said.

Troopers located the suspect's vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, near the northbound Interstate 71 rest area in Warren County around 9:37 a.m.

Law enforcement pursued, and the suspect traveled about 60 miles northwest before the pursuit ended at I-71 and Hwy 73.

State Highway Patrol said shots were fired from within the suspect's vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 71 until the suspect exited at state Route 73, traveling eastbound before turning onto Smith Road, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The suspect's vehicle came to a stop around 9:53 a.m. on Smith Road near Van Trees Road in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been injured. State Highway Patrol said no officers or bystanders were injured. The incident remains a "standoff situation" at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to FBI Cincinnati for more information. An FBI spokeswoman said by phone they did not immediately have any comment.

In an email to Fox News Digital, Ohio State Highway Patrol later confirmed it "is currently investigating an active incident near Interstate 71 and state Route 73 in Clinton County."

"The #FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident," FBI Cincinnati tweeted.

Another law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI office is now secure and safe after the incident.

WLWT had also confirmed a potential threat at the FBI Cincinnati Field Office.

According to the outlet, the FBI said the suspect was armed but would not disclose with what type of weapon.

Clinton County Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert announcing a lockdown in effect for all buildings within a 1-mile radius of the intersection at Smith Road and Center Road.

The announcement advised people to lock their doors and remain inside. The order is in connection to the suspect at the FBI office, according to WLWT.

