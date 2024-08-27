Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in Berkeley shelter killing

By Kiley Russell
Published  August 27, 2024 5:23pm PDT
Mark Dowling, 62, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a man at a West Berkeley homeless shelter. 

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police arrested a suspect on Monday, less than 24 hours after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a homeless shelter in West Berkeley.

Mark Christopher Dowling, 62, is suspected of shooting the 37-year-old victim several times at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ursula Sherman Village at 711 Harrison St., police said.

Dowling, who has no listed address, was arrested Monday at about 10:30 a.m. after officers found him parked in his vehicle near Fourth and Camelia streets.

Officers also allegedly found several guns and some ammunition in Dowling's vehicle.

He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder, according to jail records.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.