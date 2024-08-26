Deadly shooting at Berkeley homeless shelter
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police began investigating a shooting at a homeless shelter that left one person dead on Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh and Harrison streets.
Officers found one victim with gunshot wounds inside the Harrison House, a homeless shelter on the 700 block of Harrison Street. Police said the shooter had already taken off.
"When they located the victim, they began performing life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to injuries at the location," said Berkeley police officer Kajahna Futch.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released. Police said it is currently unclear what led up to the shooting, and as of now, don’t have any suspects.