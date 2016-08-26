Arrest made in Civic Center BART station stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— San Francisco police officers today arrested a suspect in a stabbing at the Civic Center BART station that left a man in critical condition Wednesday night, according to BART officials.
Police arrested 22-year-old Roger Ortiz around 10:20 a.m. after officers recognized him from surveillance camera footage taken within the station, BART officials said.
The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. when two men were involved in a fight that ended in a stabbing on the station platform before the suspect fled.
BART police officers responded and found the victim with three stab wounds to the chest, stomach and back. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and was in critical but stable condition as of today, according to BART officials.
BART trains ran through the station without stopping during the incident.