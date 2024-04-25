Arson person of interest sought in Pacifica

article

Police are searching for a person of interest who is believed to have started a fire at an archery range in Pacifica.

The alleged incident occurred on April 10 around 1:10 p.m., when officers responded to SF Archers on Rifle Range Road over reports of possible arson. A witness said they saw a man trying to start a fire.

The Pacifica Police Department describes the person of interest as an Asian man approximately 20–30 years old with long black hair in a ponytail with glasses.

The man reportedly wears a "distinct cloak or robe garment" and possesses a distinct Mongolian-style horse bow.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.