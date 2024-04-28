Popular San Francisco Italian restaurant to merge with another

article

A popular Italian restaurant in San Francisco is making some changes.

Che Fico Alimentari says it's "not a goodbye, just a see you later" as it unites with its sister restaurant directly upstairs, Che Fico.

The restaurants operated with different staff at their Divisadero Street locations.

On Instagram, owners say they are excited to fully integrate the restaurant.

The last day at the Che Fico Alimentari restaurant will be May 9.