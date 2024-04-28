Expand / Collapse search

Popular San Francisco Italian restaurant to merge with another

By KTVU staff
Published  April 28, 2024 6:18pm PDT
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 11: People are lined up outside the Italian-themed Che Fico, one of the hottest restaurants in SF right now. (Photo by Nick Otto for the Washington Post)

SAN FRANCISCO - A popular Italian restaurant in San Francisco is making some changes.

Che Fico Alimentari says it's "not a goodbye, just a see you later" as it unites with its sister restaurant directly upstairs, Che Fico.

The restaurants operated with different staff at their Divisadero Street locations.

On Instagram, owners say they are excited to fully integrate the restaurant.

The last day at the Che Fico Alimentari restaurant will be May 9.