Arson suspected in fire at Armenian church in San Francisco

article

Arson is suspected in an early morning fire at a community center at the St. Gregory Armenian Church in San Francisco.

The incident unfolded shortly after 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post on the Church's website.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that at approximately at 4:00 am this morning, the building adjacent to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church was set ablaze by arsonists. The building housed Vasbouragan Hall, as well as offices for St. Gregory Armenian Church and various organizations. The San Francisco Fire Department responded immediately, however, the building has suffered a great loss." — V. Rev. Fr. Smpad Saboundjian Rostom Aintablian, Chairman

Photo: St. Gregory The Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church via Facebook.

This is not the first time the church has been targeted. In August, surveillance video caught suspects vandalizing the KZV Armenian School on Brotherhood Way. The San Francisco District Attorney considers the vandalism to be a hate crime.

RELTAED: