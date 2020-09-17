Arson suspected in fire at Armenian church in San Francisco
article
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Arson is suspected in an early morning fire at a community center at the St. Gregory Armenian Church in San Francisco.
The incident unfolded shortly after 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post on the Church's website.
Photo: St. Gregory The Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church via Facebook.
This is not the first time the church has been targeted. In August, surveillance video caught suspects vandalizing the KZV Armenian School on Brotherhood Way. The San Francisco District Attorney considers the vandalism to be a hate crime.
RELTAED:
Advertisement
- SF Armenian school vandalized, investigated as hate crime https://twitter.com/AlexBastianSF/status/1306660412830613504https://twitter.com/AlexBastianSF/status/1306660417029074944