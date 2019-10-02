A's encouraging fans to come out early for AL Wild Card Game

The Oakland A's are encouraging fans to come out early for what is expected to be a raucous evening Wednesday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Game.

The game starts at 5:09 p.m. at the Ring Central Coliseum, with parking opening at 11 a.m. and gates opening for general admission at 3 p.m. Parking costs $30 and people are encouraged to take BART or other methods to get to the ballpark.

Oakland hasn't hosted postseason baseball since the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers in 2013. The A's this season won 97 games, one more than the visiting Rays, and Oakland won four of the seven games the two teams played against each other this year.

As of Wednesday morning, there were still an extremely limited amount of tickets available for the game. More information about tickets can be found at https://www.mlb.com/athletics/tickets.

