A's Home Opener in Sacramento: what you need to know

article

A's baseball fans will still be able to see the team play at their home opener on Monday. But they better not show up to the Coliseum in Oakland. The A's new home, for now, is in Sacramento.

The game is already sold out.

Here's what you need to know:

The A's will be playing at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento until they move to Las Vegas.

When is the A's Home Opener?

Monday, March 31.

Where are the A's playing?

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Who are the A's playing?

Chicago Cubs

When do gates open?

Gates open at 5:05 p.m. The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

The A's practice ahead of the team's home opener on March 31, 2025.

How to watch

If you're not at the stadium, watching in real life, there are other ways to watch or listen to the game.

A’s broadcasts remain available on TV via NBC Sports California.

MLB announced that a new streaming option is available to watch A’s, Giants and Philadelphia Phillies games. That direct-to-consumer service, through MLB.TV and Peacock, is available for $19.99 a month or can be bundled with MLB.TV’s access to out-of-market games for a total of $39.99 monthly.

Previously, local Northern California markets were "blacked out" and unable to use an MLB.TV subscription to watch A’s or Giants games.

Fans in Northern California can listen to A's Cast for 24/7 coverage of the Athletics for free by clicking on athletics.com/ascast or by downloading the iHeartRadio mobile app.

For more information, click here.

How to get to Sutter Health Park

If you're driving, there is only one direct entry point to Sutter Health Park from Sacramento-area freeways — Interstate 80 via Jefferson Boulevard, just west of the interchange with Interstate 5.

Bay Area residents can take the Capitol Corridor train to Sacramento. Downtown Sacramento’s Amtrak train station is about a mile's walk from Sutter Health Park.

If you live in Sacramento, fans can also use an on-demand shuttle service called Via.

An aerial view of Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.





Where to park

There are nine parking lots surrounding Sutter Health Park available to drivers, according to the River Cats and A’s.

Here is a map of those lots.

Are tickets still available?

Monday's game is sold out, as are many other games throughout the season.

Is tailgating allowed?

Yes, but with restrictions. Read here.





