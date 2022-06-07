6 members of firefighting crew hospitalized after incident near Angeles National Forest

Six members of a firefighting crew were hospitalized with burn injuries - one critically - after an incident in a remote area near the Angeles National Forest Tuesday, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near the Golden State Highway and Templin Highway.

The injured people were members of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation firefighting "hand crew," according to the LACFD.

The five other victims suffered minor injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.