At least 60 students test positive for COVID at Los Gatos High
LOS GATOS, Calif. - A South Bay high school is dealing with dozens of new COVID cases among its student body.
The Mercury News reports that at least 60 students from Los Gatos High have tested positive over the past two weeks.
That prompted school officials to send out more than 2,000 exposure notices.
This comes about a month after an outbreak at San Mateo High School following the prom, when nearly 100 students tested positive.
