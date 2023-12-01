At-risk 9-year-old boy missing out of Oakland: police

article

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Isaiah Foster was last seen Friday around noon in the 1000 block of E. 28th Street. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and brownish-orange pants.

Isaiah is described as a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 1 inch and weighs 160 pounds. His family told police he's in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Isaiah is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3641.