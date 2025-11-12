Atmospheric river approaches Bay Area: Here's what to expect

An atmospheric river is headed for the Bay Area, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds beginning late Wednesday and lasting through early Friday.

The storm system is expected to deepen as it slides down the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

What to expect

What we know:

Strong southerly winds will be a major factor for much of the region. In San Francisco and San Mateo counties, gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning.

Forecasters said the coastal North Bay and Marin Hills could see gusts of 55 to 60 mph, with winds as strong as 70 mph possible along coastal ridges and higher elevations.

The storm is expected to produce widespread rainfall Wednesday night through Thursday, tapering off with light rain Friday.

Rainfall totals

Local perspective:

Forecast rainfall through early Friday:

North Bay: 1.25 to 5 inches

East Bay: 0.75 to 2.25 inches

San Francisco Peninsula, Santa Cruz, and South Bay: 1.25 to 3.5 inches

A few thunderstorms are possible early Thursday.

Residents should expect a slow Thursday morning commute with ponding on roads, scattered debris, possible power outages, and downed trees, especially along the coast and in higher terrain.

Storm timeline

Big picture view:

Late Wednesday night–early Thursday: Storm system arrives; winds strengthen across the Bay Area.

Thursday: Heaviest rainfall and strongest winds. Minor urban and small-stream flooding possible.

Friday: Light rain continues before the system moves south.

Regional forecasts

North Bay

Wednesday: Rain with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Thursday: Heaviest rainfall; best chance for thunderstorms and strong winds.

Friday: Light rain.

Strong southerly winds with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, with locally stronger gusts along the coast, mountain ridges, and passes.

San Francisco

Rain is expected from Wednesday through Friday, with the heaviest falling Thursday. Beach hazards include waves up to 20 feet, creating a moderate risk of sneaker waves and strong currents.

Wednesday night into Thursday, strong winds may create hazardous driving conditions for large vehicles. Some tree damage is possible. Southerly winds may gust up to 40 mph, stronger along the coast.

Thunderstorms could bring lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Peninsula

Rain is forecast from Wednesday through Friday, with the heaviest on Thursday. Expect minor roadway ponding and flowing water in low-lying areas. Driving may be difficult for large vehicles.

East Bay

Rain arrives Wednesday through Friday, with the heaviest on Thursday. Strong winds are likely, and tree damage is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

South Bay

Rain is expected from Wednesday through Friday, with heavier downpours Thursday. Strong southerly winds could gust up to 40 mph, with locally stronger gusts along ridgelines and mountain gaps.