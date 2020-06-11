Attorney for Brianna Colombo confirms unborn child lost following CHP shooting

Attorney John Burris confirmed to KTVU on Thursday that the pregnant woman shot by California Highway Patrol officers over the weekend has lost her unborn child.

Demonstrators gathered outside Highland Hospital in Oakland Thursday afternoon to protest against the CHP shooting of Erik Salgado and his girlfriend Brianna Colombo, who was four-months pregnant. Colombo was injured by officers when they shot her twice.

Salgado, 23, a stolen vehicle suspect, died from his injuries after officers fired as many as 40 rounds last Saturday during a traffic stop.

Both Salgado and Colombo were unarmed at the time. Colombo's stomach was pierced in the shooting. She remains at Highland Hospital where she is recovering from her injuries.

"We lost Erik and possibly a second child as well. We do know that the baby did not survive," said Salgado's sister, Amanda Bajail-Blanco at the rally.

CHP officers said they feared for their lives at the time of the shooting. Police say the Dodge Challenger Salgado was driving was one of 74 cars stolen by looters in San Leandro.