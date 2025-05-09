Authorities investigate reported firearm incident on AC Transit bus

article

Authorities are investigating an incident involving a reported firearm on an AC Transit bus in Oakland on Friday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on a Tempo Line 1T bus, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

While officials have not released details about what happened, they confirmed that the bus line was taken out of service near East 12th Street and 11th Avenue.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies and AC Transit officials are investigating.

Deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene.