Authorities investigate San Francisco homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Francisco, officials said Wednesday.

Leavenworth Street homicide

What we know:

Police confirmed the investigation is focused on the area of Leavenworth Street and that a suspect is in custody. They did not provide additional details.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert around 1:50 p.m., advising the public to avoid the areas of Jefferson to Bay streets, North Point from Hyde to Jones streets, and Columbus Avenue from Bay to Beach streets.