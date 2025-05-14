Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigate San Francisco homicide

Published  May 14, 2025 2:51pm PDT
San Francisco homicide

San Francisco police are at the scene of a homicide investigation on Wednesday near Leavenworth Street and Columbus Avenue.

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Francisco, officials said Wednesday.

Leavenworth Street homicide

What we know:

Police confirmed the investigation is focused on the area of Leavenworth Street and that a suspect is in custody. They did not provide additional details.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert around 1:50 p.m., advising the public to avoid the areas of Jefferson to Bay streets, North Point from Hyde to Jones streets, and Columbus Avenue from Bay to Beach streets.

The Source: Sources at the scene

