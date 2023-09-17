Authorities searching for next-of-kin of Central Valley woman

Authorities are asking the public to help assist in finding the next-of-kin of a Central Valley woman.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating the next-of-kin of 59-year-old Judith Johnson.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson died Sept. 8. At the time of her death, she was a Chowchilla resident but was originally from Fresno.

Her birthday was Oct. 25, 1963. She would've turned 60 next month.

Authorities said despite searching numerous personal records, no next-of-kin has been located.

Anyone with information about Johnson or how to get in touch with her next of kin is asked to contact the Madera County Coroner's Office at (559) 675-7774.