Ayesha Curry is pregnant with fourth child

Ayesha Curry is pregnant with her fourth child.

The news was officially revealed Friday in a photo spread and first person essay in Sweet July, titled "Grace, Gratitude and Gut Instincts: Ayesha's Fourth Act."

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha Curry wrote. "We said, "Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again."

Last year, she wrote, they changed their minds and decided to have another baby.

She acknowledged that she is busier than she ever has been with her other three, Riley, 11, Ryan, 8 and Canon, 5, as well as all her other business and cooking ventures.

However, she said she felt something was missing and she and her Warriors star husband were ready to have a fourth.

The pregnancy is going OK, she wrote, noting that she has a hankering for watermelon and had an unhealthy craving for a sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle, early on.

She also noted that since she's in her 30s, her doctors have called this a "geriatric" pregnancy, and she's had to fill out a bunch more paperwork.

And she's definiately gotten an earful of opinions on whether she should have this baby at her age.

But ultimately, she realized that life can pass you by in the "blink of an eye" and that she just has to trust herself and her gut.

"In all the noise, what I’ve learned about motherhood is that you truly need to trust yourself," she wrote. "You can read a million books and take 1,000 classes, but the most important thing is your maternal instinct. You’re always going to know what’s best for you and your child. And no one’s situation is the same. The same way we’re unique individuals, we have unique parenting styles. I really do think it’s up to parents to determine what is best for their child."