The Brief A San Jose couple was convicted of murder in the 2023 fentanyl overdose death of their 19-month-old daughter. Prosecutors said the child had 25 times the lethal dose of fentanyl, and the parents waited more than 11 hours to call 911. Both face 15 years to life in prison; the suspected drug dealer has also been charged with murder.



A San Jose man and woman were convicted on Friday of murder in the fatal drug overdose of their 19-month-old daughter.

A jury found Derek Rayo, 29, and Kelly Richardson, 31, responsible for the 2023 death of Winter Rayo after leaving the toddler in a room with fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the child had about 25 times the lethal amount of fentanyl in her blood, as well as additional undigested fentanyl in her stomach.

Winter Rayo is shown in this undated photo. She died in 2023 after being exposed to fentanyl and suffering an overdose.

Rayo and Richardson waited more than 11 hours before calling 911 to report that their daughter had died, according to prosecutors.

Reaction to conviction

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl kills," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "In this case, the powerful opioid was left around this toddler like a loaded gun. The criminal recklessness of these two defendants killed their own child. I thank the jury for giving that child’s tragically short life some meaning."

Winter’s parents were the first in Santa Clara County’s history to be charged and then convicted of murdering their own child by exposure to fentanyl.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said they have also filed murder charges against the dealer accused of supplying the drugs to the couple.