Bad air lingering in the Bay Area

(BCN) -- Smoke will continue to impact the Bay Area Saturday, with widespread haze expected through Sunday afternoon at least, according to the National Weather Service.

San Francisco has a dense fog advisory through Saturday morning, and will be gradually sunny in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s, with 6 to 14 mph wind throughout the day.

The rest of the Bay Area will be hazy through the morning, and increasingly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid 80s, and 3 to 10 mph winds.

Little change in temperatures is expected for the rest of the weekend.

