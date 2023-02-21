Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
12
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Dog vs shark: Standoff thrills tourists on Bahamas boat tour

By Michael Stallone
Published 
Updated 11:11AM
World
FOX 5 NY

Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on boat tour

Tourists in the Bahamas witnessed a rare standoff between a dog and a shark this week.

BAHAMAS - The sight of a massive hammerhead shark was a rare treat for 32 travelers on a tour boat in the Bahamas this week. But then, something stranger still: A dog dove from a nearby dock to confront the monstrous sea creature.

Tourists aboard the four-hour excursion can be heard shouting and pleading with the dog to turn back in a video circulating on social media. "Oh my god!" and "Get out baby!" and "Stop going after it!"

The dog ignored them and paddled after the 12-foot shark, which thrashed as the two animals circled each other in transparent turquoise waters near a private island in the southern Bahamas.

Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on boat tour

Tourists in the Bahamas witnessed a rare standoff between a dog and a shark this week.

Then the shark swam away slowly, much to the delight and surprise of the crowd.

"I don’t think the shark is going to mess with him!" exclaimed one man.

The shark had emerged from under the boat during a tour Wednesday in the southern Bahamas organized by Exuma Water Sports.

Company reservations manager Rebecca Lightbourn told The Associated Press on Friday that the black-and-tan dog always runs along the shore to greet the boat when it passes that island. 

But it’s the first time it was seen diving in.

20cd5790-NATVO-DROP-FRAME_00.00.01.06.jpg

The dog can be seen jumping into the water to confront the shark. (Storyful)

"I guess this time the dog decided he wanted to protect his house or play with a really big fish in the water, so he went after it," Lightbourn said.

When the shark swam away from the pier, the medium-sized dog scrambled back onto the rocks and loped away, earning applause from the tourists. 

The boat then headed to a popular area where tourists jump into the water with the renowned Bahamian swimming pigs.

DÁNICA COTO, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.