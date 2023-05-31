Barricaded suspect killed in Monterey County shootout after sheriff's deputy struck by gunfire

A barricaded suspect who triggered a 9-hour standoff after shooting a Monterey County sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning is dead, authorities said.

The incident started around 7:49 a.m. in Salinas in the area of East Market and Sun Street, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy was serving an eviction notice when shots were fired, striking the deputy in the shoulder and side, according to local news outlet, KION.

At a morning news conference, Chief Deputy Eddie Anderson confirmed that the sheriff's deputy was responding to a routine call for service in the area. Minutes later, the deputy called for additional units to respond to the location he was at.

"During that call for service, there were shots fired, and one of our deputies was shot during the incident," Anderson said.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was hit multiple times by the gunfire.

Anderson would not confirm whether the deputy was shot after attempting to serve an eviction notice.

County officials said the gunman barricaded himself into a building and throughout the day, exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

"Several attempts were made to resolve this peacefully however, the suspect continued to fire on law enforcement," said county spokesperson Maia Carroll.

Law enforcement returned fire at 5:45 p.m. and fatally struck the suspect. He has not been identified.

The wounded deputy is expected to recover.